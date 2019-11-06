UrduPoint.com
East China's Zhejiang To Boost Intelligent Vehicle Industry

East China's Zhejiang Province has rolled out a five-year plan to boost the intelligent vehicle industry, with a coordinated development pattern of intelligent vehicles, transportation, facilities and smart cities to be formed by 2022

According to the plan issued by the provincial development and reform commission, the output value of Zhejiang's intelligent vehicles and related industries is expected to surpass 800 billion Yuan (about 114.4 billion U.S. Dollars) by 2022 and exceed 1 trillion yuan by 2025.

The main tasks identified by the plan include key technological innovations, industry chain optimization and smart vehicle testing and pilot applications.

Efforts will be made to achieve technological breakthroughs in vehicle environment perception, high-precision positioning, virtual simulation, automobile supercomputing and intelligent vehicle software platform, as well as vehicle network and vehicle-road coordination.

Zhejiang is seeking to build a world-class automotive industry cluster by 2022 when its auto production is expected to exceed 3.5 million units.

