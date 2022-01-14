(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2022) The former Ministry for State Security of the German Democratic Republic, also known as Stasi, which was dissolved in 1990, spied on Olaf Scholz, now the German chancellor, and shared the information with the Soviet Union, the German outlet Bild reported on Thursday, citing the ministry's archives.

After sending a request to state archives, journalists received Stasi's documents, the outlet said. According to these documents, Scholz came to the attention of Stasi after visiting East Germany through the Social Democratic Party of Germany's (SPD) youth wing.

According to the outlet, since 1978 until 1987, German foreign intelligence agents reported about Scholz's activities in the SPD's youth wing at least 19 times.

Hamburg economist Kurt Wand, whose father worked for Stasi, reported on Scholz's activities at least 12 times. Some of these reports were shared with the Soviet Committee for State Security (KGB).

Daniela Munkel, an employee of the Stasi archives, told Bild that the practice of sharing reports between intelligence agencies was common. She added that the Soviet Union had a strong interest in political situation in the West Germany, including activities of "young socialists."

Scholz commented on the outlet's publication by saying that he was aware of spying.