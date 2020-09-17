East Jerusalem Citizen Detained Over Spying for Hezbollah, Iran - Shin Bet

(@FahadShabbir)

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2020) A resident of East Jerusalem who worked in the Hebrew University library has been arrested on suspicion of espionage for Lebanon's Hezbollah movement and Quds Force of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the press service of Israel's Shin Bet Security Agency, also known as Shabak, announced on Thursday.

"On August 20, Yasmin Jabar, a resident of the Old City of Jerusalem working in the National Library of the Hebrew University, was arrested and brought in for questioning, as she was suspected to be recruited by the Lebanese Hezbollah group," the agency said in a statement.

An investigation revealed that Jabar was recruited by Hezbollah when she participated in a conference held in Lebanon in 2015, the statement read, adding that the woman had maintained contact with her supervisors through specially created accounts on social media and also traveled several times to Turkey to meet them.

During these meetings, Jabar was instructed to recruit other Israeli activists who should then have worked under her leadership, according to the security service. She was supposedly asked to search for new agents among Israeli Arabs � mostly women � who were free to move throughout the country's territory.

Along with Jabar, several members of her inner circle from the East Jerusalem and Ramallah were detained, as they are also suspected of being involved in underground espionage activities, the service said.

All of the detainees are expected to be charged soon.