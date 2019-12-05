UrduPoint.com
East Libya Gov't Top Diplomat May Meet With Russia's Bogdanov This Week - Foreign Minister Of Libya's Interim Government Abdul Hadi Al-Hweij

Foreign Minister of Libya's Interim Government Abdul Hadi Al-Hweij may meet with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov on Thursday or Friday to discuss bilateral cooperation between the two countries, Abdullah al-Thani, the head of the east-based government, told Sputnik

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2019) Foreign Minister of Libya's Interim Government Abdul Hadi Al-Hweij may meet with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov on Thursday or Friday to discuss bilateral cooperation between the two countries, Abdullah al-Thani, the head of the east-based government, told Sputnik.

"We have an invitation from Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov to meet our foreign minister on [December] 5 or 6. We see it as a good step to open the prospects for cooperation between the interim government and Russia," al-Thani said.

He stressed that Russia's support might have a significant impact on stabilization of the security situation in Libya.

The prime minister explained that he could not exclude the existence of terrorist "sleeping cells" across the country. although about 85 percent of Libya was free from outlawed groups and life "ran normally."

For several years, Libya has been governed by rival authorities. The country's eastern part is controlled by the Libyan National Army, led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar and supported by al-Thani's interim government. The west of Libya is administered by the UN-backed Government of National Accord.

