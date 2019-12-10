UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

East Libya Parliament Chair Calls Turkey-Tripoli Maritime Border Agreement Illegal

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 12:50 AM

East Libya Parliament Chair Calls Turkey-Tripoli Maritime Border Agreement Illegal

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2019) The chairman of the east Libyan parliament, Aguila Saleh Issa, on Monday called illegal the recent memorandum on maritime boundaries between Turkey and the Libyan Government of National Accord, residing in the country's capital of Tripoli.

On November 28, Ankara and Tripoli signed a memorandum on maritime boundaries in the Mediterranean Sea, prompting an outcry from Greece, Cyprus, and Egypt.

"The signing of this agreement without ratification by the Libyan House of Representatives aims to cede the sovereignty of the Libyan State and its legitimate rights to the Republic of Turkey to enable it to invest in this area, which is null and void by all standards," Saleh said as quoted in a letter, published by Greek Kathimerini newspaper.

The Libyan lawmaker also slammed the document as geographically illiterate regarding the modern maritime borders.

"Libya and Turkey do not have common maritime boundaries. There are several countries including Greece and Cyprus, in addition to the overlap of maritime borders with other countries, including the Arab Republic of Egypt, Syria and Lebanon, as stipulated in the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea," he said.

Saleh urged the United Nations not to acknowledge the legality of the document as the Libyan parliament does not recognize it.

After the ouster and assassination of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, the country was plunged into a brutal civil war. Today, Libya is divided between two centers of power ” an elected parliament in the country's east, supported by the Libyan National Army, led by Khalifa Haftar, and a UN-back government in the west.

Related Topics

Army United Nations Syria Turkey Parliament Egypt Tripoli Ankara Cyprus Lebanon Libya Greece November All From Government Agreement Arab

Recent Stories

UAE is fully committed to noble values of toleranc ..

37 minutes ago

Al Bowardi and Estonian Defence Minister discuss d ..

2 hours ago

WADA Bans Russia From Major Global Sporting Events ..

1 hour ago

PPP to observe Benazir's death anniversary at Liaq ..

1 hour ago

Spanish Economy Minister Says Harsh EU Carbon Tax ..

1 hour ago

World Aviation Safety Summit discusses cross-indus ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.