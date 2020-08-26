East Libya Parliament Slams Violence by GNA Against Protesters During Rallies in Tripoli

The eastern-based Libyan parliament has firmly deplored violence against demonstrators in the capital of Tripoli by forces linked to the western-based Government of National Accord (GNA), Izz ad-Din al-Falih, the parliament's spokesman in Benghazi, told Sputnik on Wednesday, adding that the authorities are closely monitoring the developments in the city

BENGHAZI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) The eastern-based Libyan parliament has firmly deplored violence against demonstrators in the capital of Tripoli by forces linked to the western-based Government of National Accord (GNA), Izz ad-Din al-Falih, the parliament's spokesman in Benghazi, told Sputnik on Wednesday, adding that the authorities are closely monitoring the developments in the city.

Since Sunday, Tripoli has been engulfed in protests, with demonstrators demanding better living conditions, the resignation of the current administration and an end to corruption in the war-torn nation. Protesters are also dissatisfied with payment problems in banks and power outages for up to 10 hours a day. According to Arabic media, armed groups loyal to the GNA used firearms to disperse demonstrations in Tripoli's downtown.

"We strongly condemn violence and opening fire at demonstrators, as they demand normal life with the most basic human rights," al-Falih said.

The Libyan government is closely following the demonstrations in the capital of Tripoli and affirms that the right to protest is guaranteed by the law, the spokesman added.

A lot of Libyan citizens suffer from multiple issues in areas that are under the control of the western-based government, including liquidity in the financial sector that is the responsibility of the country's central bank based in Tripoli, according to al-Falih.

"Citizens do not place their financial savings in banks, and the credit system for companies has been suspended by the central Libyan bank, including the eastern region. Libya has no political stability and safety, and the crisis still continues," the spokesman noted.

The protests came several days after the GNA led by Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj declared an immediate ceasefire, which the eastern-based parliament welcomed and supported, and vowed to create demilitarized zones in the strategic areas of Sirte and Jufra.