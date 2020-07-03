UrduPoint.com
East Libya Parliament To Create Expert Committee On Sea Boundaries With Greece - Saleh

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 10:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2020) The president of the Libyan parliament, Aguila Saleh, confirmed to Sputnik on Friday that the eastern-based authority would set up a panel of experts to advise it on how to redraw maritime boundaries between Libya and Greece.

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias traveled to Libya on Wednesday to meet with Saleh. Dendias said they had agreed to demarcate maritime zones in line with international laws. The two rejected a rival accord signed by the western-based Libyan government and Turkey last year for ignoring the existence of Greece's Crete.

"We talked about this, but we decided to first form a committee of Libyan experts, who will send us their recommendations, assess the level of our interests, our rights and those of other parties concerned, and eventually put this issue up [for debate] in the legislature.

It will decide how and in what form these accords will be adopted," Saleh said.

He added that the committee will be formed once he is back in Libya. The lawmaker came to Russia on Friday and plans to travel on to Geneva in Switzerland. He told Sputnik he considered making stops in Rome and Algiers, among other options.

