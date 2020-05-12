UrduPoint.com
East Libya Welcomes Joint Statement By UAE, Greece, Cyprus, Egypt, France On Libyan Crisis

Tue 12th May 2020

Libya's eastern-based parliament has welcomed a joint statement of the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, France, Greece and Cyprus that condemns the breaches of international law by Turkey and the latter's interference in the North African country's affairs, the Foreign Ministry affiliated to the parliament said on Tuesday

On Monday, the foreign ministers of Greece, Egypt, Cyprus, France and the UAE held a teleconference, during which the countries discussed the latest developments in the Eastern Mediterranean, as well as crises that pose a threat to the security and stability in the region. According to the joint statement, the diplomats called on Ankara to stop smuggling foreign militants from Syria to Libya and meddling in the conflict in the North African nation.

"The Foreign Ministry of the Libyan [eastern] government has welcomed a joint statement issued by the foreign ministers of the Arab Republic of Egypt, the Hellenic Republic, the Republic of Cyprus, the French Republic and the United Arab Emirates from May 11, 2020, in which they condemned breaches by [Turkish President Recep Tayyip] Erdogan's government," the ministry said in a press release, a copy of which was obtained by Sputnik.

The ministry added that Turkey had violated international law, does not respect the states' sovereignty and is interfering with the countries' internal affairs. Ankara is also ignoring the agreements signed by Erdogan and Prime Minister of the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) Fayez Sarraj in November 2019 on military cooperation and a new maritime border, it added.

"[The GNA and Turkey] have undermined the peace process in Libya by bringing mercenaries and providing support to terrorist armed groups ..., as well as not respecting the will of the Libyan people to build the democratic state of law," the ministry said.

The ministry also called on the international community and the United Nations to condemn Turkey's actions.

