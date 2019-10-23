UrduPoint.com
East Libyan Gov't Wants Russia To Host 'Sochi Summit' On Libya Settlement - Minister

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 10:00 PM

East Libya's government would like to see Russia host a leaders' summit to try to resolve the conflict between the eastern Libyan National Army (LNA) and the western Libyan UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) similar to the Sochi-format summits on Syria, Libyan Foreign Minister of the east-based government, Abdul Hadi al-Hweij, told Sputnik on Wednesday

"Russia is a large and important country, plays a big role in foreign policy and is a member of the security council, we call on Russia to play a bigger role in resolving the Libyan crisis and to set up a summit analogous to the Sochi summit for Syria, for a sort of Sochi summit for Libya," al-Hweij said on sidelines of the Russia-Africa Summit in Sochi.

In early 2019, Russian President Vladimir Putin hosted a summit on the Syrian conflict with his counterparts from Turkey and Iran, thus bringing together the three countries most involved in settling the protracted civil conflict. The sides agreed on various measures to deescalate the situation in the militant-held Idlib province-centered zone, such as joint patrols to monitor the ceasefire. A number of summits have since been held in this format, with Russia also holding narrower-format meetings with Turkey. The latest Russia-Turkey meeting was held on Monday, with the sides agreeing on measures to separate the Turkish army from Kurdish militants in northeast Syria and launch joint patrols.

