(@imziishan)

Libyan Foreign Minister of the east-based government, Abdul Hadi al-Hweij, told on Wednesday that he would like to see Russian companies return to the North African country to help build up sectors such as infrastructure amid recovery efforts following years of conflict

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2019) Libyan Foreign Minister of the east-based government , Abdul Hadi al-Hweij, told on Wednesday that he would like to see Russian companies return to the North African country to help build up sectors such as infrastructure amid recovery efforts following years of conflict.

"Libya today, the eastern part which we represent, which is 90 percent of the country, experiences heavy shortfalls in infrastructure, roads, energy and everything, and this is an invitation for Russian companies to return and work in Libya once again," al-Hweij said on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa Summit in Sochi.

"We call for true cooperation with our friend Russia, after everything also in the field of development, in oil and gas, in investment, in railways, in construction," he added.

Russian companies had a number of large contracts in Libya, including in railway construction and oil extraction, prior to the outbreak of unrest and subsequent war in 2011 that toppled Muammar Gaddafi and has since involved many disparate factions vying for control, including the the Libyan National Army (LNA)-backed eastern government and the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA).