East Libyan Parliament to File Complaint to UN Over Turkish Plans to Send Troops to Libya

BENGHAZI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2019) The parliament, based in eastern Libya, will file a complaint to the United Nations over Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's remarks on a possible deployment of troops to Libya, a chairman of the parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee told Sputnik.

On Tuesday, Erdogan put forward the idea of the possible deployment of the country's forces at the request from the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA), following the inking of an agreement on military cooperation by two governments. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that the GNA had not requested for the Turkish troops' deployment so far.

"We are rejecting this threat and considering it as a continuation of the blatant interference in affairs of a sovereign country by the Turkish government and clear support for armed units, controlled by the unconstitutional authorities [GNA]. It [the threat] is also violating resolutions of the [UN] Security Council.

We are filing the legal complaint to the Security Council and the United Nations as well as calling on the UN Security Council to hold an emergency meeting to discuss the issue," the official said.

From his point of view, such remarks may further escalate tensions in the region.

"The Libyan people are rejecting any presence of foreign troops [in the country]," the official added.

On November 28, Ankara and Tripoli signed a memorandum on maritime boundaries in the Mediterranean Sea, prompting an outcry from Greece, Cyprus and Egypt. The chairman of the Tobruk-based parliament decried the document, calling it illegal.

Libya is currently ruled by the two competing governments. The country's east is controlled by the parliament and its allied Libyan National Army, led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, while the west is governed by the UN-backed GNA. Since April, the sides have been engaged in an open military confrontation.