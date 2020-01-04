East Libyan Parliament Votes to Break Off Relations With Turkey - Reports

The parliament based in eastern Libya unanimously voted on Saturday to sever relations with Turkey, the Sky News Arabia TV channel reported

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2020) The parliament based in eastern Libya unanimously voted on Saturday to sever relations with Turkey, the Sky news Arabia tv channel reported.

Moreover, according to the Egyptian Youm7 newspaper, lawmakers also decided to close the Turkish embassy in Libya.

Besides, the parliament called on the UN Security Council, the Arab League, the African Union, the European Union and other international organizations to withdraw the recognition of the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord.