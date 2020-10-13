UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

East Sudan Governor Fired After Unrest, Port Blockade

Muhammad Irfan 6 seconds ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 09:37 PM

East Sudan governor fired after unrest, port blockade

A provincial governor of eastern Sudan was fired Tuesday, state news agency Suna announced, after deadly inter-tribal unrest in the region and a blockade of the country's lifeline port

Khartoum, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :A provincial governor of eastern Sudan was fired Tuesday, state news agency Suna announced, after deadly inter-tribal unrest in the region and a blockade of the country's lifeline port.

It said Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok fired the governor of Kassala state, Saleh Ammar, a civilian and member of the Beni Amr tribe who was only named in July.

His appointment led to clashes with the rival Beja tribe that left three dead and dozens injured at the end of August.

Tensions have since been running high in the region.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Prime Minister Governor Beni Beja Kassala Sudan July August

Recent Stories

Infantino underlines FIFA’s continued commitment ..

23 minutes ago

Local MNAs visit ongoing projects at Islamabad Exp ..

3 seconds ago

US officials to 'intensify' talks with EU after Bo ..

5 seconds ago

President advises PDM not to malign state institut ..

9 seconds ago

DC chairs meeting for reviewing arrangements for E ..

9 minutes ago

Meeting discussed matters relating to appointments ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.