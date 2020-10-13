East Sudan governor fired after unrest, port blockade

A provincial governor of eastern Sudan was fired Tuesday, state news agency Suna announced, after deadly inter-tribal unrest in the region and a blockade of the country's lifeline port

Khartoum, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :A provincial governor of eastern Sudan was fired Tuesday, state news agency Suna announced, after deadly inter-tribal unrest in the region and a blockade of the country's lifeline port.

It said Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok fired the governor of Kassala state, Saleh Ammar, a civilian and member of the Beni Amr tribe who was only named in July.

His appointment led to clashes with the rival Beja tribe that left three dead and dozens injured at the end of August.

Tensions have since been running high in the region.