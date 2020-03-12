UrduPoint.com
East Syria Strike Kills 26 Iraqi Fighters: Monitor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 02:07 PM

East Syria strike kills 26 Iraqi fighters: monitor

An air strike killed 26 fighters of Iraqi paramilitary group Hashed al-Shaabi in eastern Syria after a deadly attack on US-led coalition troops in Iraq, a war monitor said Thursday

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :An air strike killed 26 fighters of Iraqi paramilitary group Hashed al-Shaabi in eastern Syria after a deadly attack on US-led coalition troops in Iraq, a war monitor said Thursday.

Updating its toll for the Wednesday strike, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said it was probably carried out by the coalition.

The coalition did not immediately provide comment.

Before the strike near the border town of Albu Kamal, rockets were fired at a military base north of Baghdad hosting coalition troops, killing two Americans and one Briton.

It was the deadliest such attack in years on an Iraqi military base hosting foreign troops.

