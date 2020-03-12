UrduPoint.com
East Syria Strike Kills 26 Iraqi Fighters: Monitor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 09:27 PM

East Syria strike kills 26 Iraqi fighters: monitor

An air strike killed 26 fighters of Iraqi paramilitary group Hashed al-Shaabi in eastern Syria after a deadly attack on US-led coalition troops in Iraq, a war monitor said Thursday

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :An air strike killed 26 fighters of Iraqi paramilitary group Hashed al-Shaabi in eastern Syria after a deadly attack on US-led coalition troops in Iraq, a war monitor said Thursday.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the Wednesday strike was probably carried out by the coalition.

But the anti-militants alliance denied having carried out any raids in Syria or neighbouring Iraq on Wednesday night.

"The US/Coalition did not conduct any strikes in Syria or Iraq lastnight," a spokesman said in an statement to AFP.

