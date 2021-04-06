UrduPoint.com
East Timor Flood Death Toll Rises To 34 - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 05:40 PM

East Timor Flood Death Toll Rises to 34 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) The death toll from flooding in East Timor has risen to 34, the Publico newspaper reported on Tuesday.

Floods, caused by heavy rains, hit Dili, the capital and largest city of East Timor, and other parts of the country over the weekend, leading to significant property damage and leaving at least 7,000 people displaced. The previous death toll stood at 27.

According to the updated provisional assessment, 13 fatalities were detected in Dili, 12 in Manaturo, seven in Ainaro, one in Baucau, and another in Aileu.

On Monday, Prime Minister Taur Matan Ruak called a special meeting to coordinate the response of various ministries to the post-flood crisis. The cabinet has set a list of priorities in the strategy, such as providing food and shelter to those displaced, fixing the damaged infrastructure and restoring traffic, and maintaining the supply of electricity and clean water.

