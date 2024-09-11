Open Menu

East Timor Says Australia Pipeline Deal To Be Struck By November

Muhammad Irfan Published September 11, 2024 | 06:10 PM

East Timor says Australia pipeline deal to be struck by November

Dili, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) East Timor President Jose Ramos-Horta said on Wednesday a deal with Australia on a vast fossil fuel project seen as crucial to the tiny nation's economic future will be struck by November.

Speaking at his residence in the capital Dili, the Nobel-winning leader said an agreement on the Greater Sunrise project -- which aims to tap trillions of cubic feet of natural gas -- would be signed within weeks.

Exploration has been stalled for years at the project, located in waters between the neighbouring countries, due to disputes over maritime boundaries and whether the gas should be refined in Australia or East Timor.

"Soon we will sign an agreement with Australia on the development of Greater Sunrise. A decision will be made to develop the big gas field," he said.

"The agreement should be signed no later than November, probably. It will be signed this year."

