Eastar Jet to add physical fitness test category in cabin crew recruitment

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) South Korean low-cost carrier (LCC) Eastar Jet Co. said Tuesday it will add a physical fitness test category in its cabin crew hiring process starting this year.

The addition aims to assess the essential physical strength of cabin crew members, as they are responsible for handling emergency situations during flights, the company said.

The fitness test, conducted in partnership with a professional assessment institution, will take place at a gymnasium and include sit-ups, endurance running and an arm reach test, which measures the maximum height a candidate can reach while standing on tiptoes with one arm extended.

It will ensure that cabin crew prospects possess the necessary physical abilities to restrain unruly passengers, lead emergency evacuations and handle other safety-related tasks.

Eastar Jet explained that it is the only domestic LCC to conduct physical tests for cabin crew applicants. Industry leaders Korean Air Co. and Asiana Airlines Inc. conduct swimming tests for applicants.

"To recruit the most suitable talent for cabin crew members, we formed an internal task force last year and have been preparing a revamped selection process with professional recruitment consultation," a company official said.