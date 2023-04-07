Close
Easter Egg With STOP COVID-19 Logo Donated To Russia's Hermitage - Museum

Faizan Hashmi Published April 07, 2023 | 12:20 AM

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2023) Russia's State Hermitage Museum in the city of St. Petersburg said on Thursday that it received a new exhibit from the country's Imperial Porcelain Manufacture, an Easter egg featuring the STOP COVID-19 logo.

During the COVID-19 pandemic the manufacture produced a limited collection edition of 100 copies of Easter eggs with the STOP COVID-19 logo and the image of a red cross, the statement read.

Funds raised from the sale of the Easter eggs were donated to the rehabilitation of the plant's employees who suffered from the coronavirus infection, according to the statement.

The museum noted that decorated porcelain eggs created in the Russian Empire have become a cultural phenomenon, but the tradition of their production was interrupted by the 1917 Revolution.

A century later, Easter eggs once again occupy an essential place in the production of the St. Petersburg porcelain factory, with modern artists developing new creative techniques while also responding to various local and global significant events, according to the museum.

The new exhibit can be seen at the Hermitage's exhibition "Easter in Russia" until April 23.

