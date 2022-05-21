UrduPoint.com

Easter Island Opening For Tourists Starting August - Chilean Tourism Authorities

Faizan Hashmi Published May 21, 2022 | 08:00 AM

Easter Island Opening For Tourists Starting August - Chilean Tourism Authorities

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2022) The Chilean authorities are opening Easter Island for tourists starting in August, the National Tourism Service informs.

Before August 1, flights will be operated once a week with a limited number of passengers and with a requirement to undergo quarantine.

Beginning August 1, the number of flights to Easter Island will be increased to three per week and it will start to receive tourists.

The Chilean authorities had planned to open Easter Island for tourists in February 2022, but local residents voted against it.

Easter Island (Rapa Nui), known for its moai stone statues, registered only 39 coronavirus cases in the course of the pandemic and there was not a single death from COVID-19.

Related Topics

February August From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Senior US Official to Visit UK, Norway for Meeting ..

Senior US Official to Visit UK, Norway for Meetings With Military Leaders - Pent ..

8 hours ago
 State Department Says Not Time for Engagement Betw ..

State Department Says Not Time for Engagement Between US, Russian Officials

8 hours ago
 Govt taking steps to enhance security for Chinese ..

Govt taking steps to enhance security for Chinese nationals: FO

8 hours ago
 IGP takes notice of acid attack on two women, girl ..

IGP takes notice of acid attack on two women, girl in Sahiwal

8 hours ago
 Blinken Hosts Kazakh Foreign Minister for Ukraine, ..

Blinken Hosts Kazakh Foreign Minister for Ukraine, Energy, Trade Talks

8 hours ago
 US Defense Secretary Austin to Speak With Ukraine' ..

US Defense Secretary Austin to Speak With Ukraine's Reznikov Today - Pentagon

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.