Easter Island Opening For Tourists Starting August - Chilean Tourism Authorities

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2022) The Chilean authorities are opening Easter Island for tourists starting in August, the National Tourism Service informs.

Before August 1, flights will be operated once a week with a limited number of passengers and with a requirement to undergo quarantine.

Beginning August 1, the number of flights to Easter Island will be increased to three per week and it will start to receive tourists.

The Chilean authorities had planned to open Easter Island for tourists in February 2022, but local residents voted against it.

Easter Island (Rapa Nui), known for its moai stone statues, registered only 39 coronavirus cases in the course of the pandemic and there was not a single death from COVID-19.