Easter Service Underway At Main Cathedral Of Russian Armed Forces - Defense Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published April 24, 2022 | 03:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2022) An Orthodox Easter service has started at the Main Cathedral of the Russian Armed Forces, the Russian Defense Ministry informs.

"The main holiday of Orthodox Christians - Easter - is underway in the Main Cathedral of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation. The celebration united under the arches of the Patriarchal Cathedral in the name of the Resurrection of Christ the faithful military personnel and civilian personnel of the Armed Forces, as well as parishioners," a defense ministry spokesperson told journalists shortly after midnight on Sunday.

Orthodox Christians are celebrating Easter this year on April 24. As part of Easter week, a festival will be held on the territory of the museum complex of the Main Cathedral of the Russian Armed Forces starting Sunday, until April 30.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is attending the Easter service at the Cathedral of Christ the Saviour, located a few hundred meters from the Kremlin. Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin is attending the midnight mass along with the Russian President. According to a Sputnik correspondent, the Cathedral, which can accommodate up to 10,000 people, is almost full.

In an Easter address, obtained by Sputnik, Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia called on Orthodox Christians to help those who have suffered as a result of armed hostilities and thanked everyone who has already provided support.

