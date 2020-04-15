UrduPoint.com
Easter Vigil For Orthodox Christians In Qatar To Be Held Without Worshippers - Archbishop

Wed 15th April 2020 | 08:44 PM

The Easter service in the St. Isaac and St. George Greek Orthodox Church of Qatar will be held this weekend behind closed doors due to coronavirus-related restrictions, but believers will be able to watch the service online on social networks, Archbishop Makarios of Qatar told Sputnik on Wednesday

Given the epidemiological situation in the country, the Qatari authorities have banned believers from gathering for services in mosques and churches.

"Every day, in the morning and in the evening, I perform services in the church with the participation of clergy and singers, but the parishioners, unfortunately, are not allowed to visit them, we broadcast [the services] on social networks, so the Easter service held [on the night] from April 18-19 will also be held without parishioners and broadcast on the internet," Makarios said.

The Holy Church of St. Isaac the Syriac and St. George was opened in the Qatari capital of Doha at the beginning of last year, and this will be only the second Easter service there.

Meanwhile, the country's Health Ministry reported on Wednesday a record high in the daily increase of coronavirus cases 283 people. The total number of those infected has reached 3,711 so far, including 406 recoveries and seven fatalities.

