Easter Week in Venezuela Will See Strict Quarantine Measures, Maduro Says

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2021) A strict lockdown will be enforced in Venezuela for the week of Easter, President Nicolas Maduro has announced.

At the same time, strategic sectors such as healthcare, communications, and food supplies will continue to work as usual, Maduro said at a Sunday meeting, broadcast on Twitter.

According to the Venezuelan leader, the number of coronavirus cases has been increasing in the country, particularly cases of the Brazilian strain.

Venezuela received the first batch of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in February, which allowed the country to start its mass vaccination campaign.