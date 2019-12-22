Eastern-Abased Libyan Administration Wants Tripoli Rivals Stripped of Global Support

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2019) The UN-backed Libyan Government of National Accord should be stripped of its international recognition for backing militants, the head of the eastern-based administration said Sunday.

"The authorities in Tripoli should no longer enjoy the international recognition... They support armed formations," Prime Minister Abdullah Thani was quoted as saying by Al Arabiya, a Saudi news channel.

Thani spoke at a meeting in Benghazi with visiting Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias. His counterpart in the eastern Libyan government, Abdul Hadi Hweij, said Turkey was using the Tripoli authority to meddle in Libya's affairs.

The Government of National Accord said it would seek military assistance from Ankara under their security cooperation deal after eastern-based General Khalifa Haftar announced the final phase of the operation to seize the capital from what he considers to be terrorists.