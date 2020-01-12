Eastern-Based Libyan Forces Say Seized Italian Vessel Going to Misrata

BENGHAZI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2020) The naval forces of the eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA), led by Khalifa Haftar, on Sunday detained an Italian vessel on its way to the port of Misrata, which is under the control of the rival western-based Government of National Accord (GNA), and escorted it to Benghazi to search the vessel and question the crew, Ali Sabit, a representative of the LNA Navy's command, told Sputnik.

Earlier this week, the Haftar-led forces declared the ports of Misrata and Khoms military operation areas and banned vessels from entering them. However, the GNA said the ports were under its control, adding that there was no ban to enter them.

"A ship of the Libyan National Army forced the Italian vessel to change its route and go to Benghazi in compliance with the order of the Libyan Navy chief of staff that bans entering the ports of Misrata and Khoms. The crew of the vessel is currently being questioned and a search of the ship is underway," Sabit said.

The LNA representative said the Italian vessel was a commercial one. According to Sabit, if weapons are found onboard the ship during the search, the crew will face trial. If no prohibited items are found, the LNA will release it. However, in this case, the vessel will have to discharge its cargo in Benghazi.