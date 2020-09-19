UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eastern EU Members Log Record New Virus Count

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 19th September 2020 | 08:40 PM

Eastern EU members log record new virus count

Poland on Saturday reported a record of 1,002 new coronavirus cases, while neighbouring EU members Lithuania and Slovakia also logged their largest daily tallies since the pandemic began

Warsaw, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2020 ) :Poland on Saturday reported a record of 1,002 new coronavirus cases, while neighbouring EU members Lithuania and Slovakia also logged their largest daily tallies since the pandemic began.

The Eastern European figures are in line with a surge in cases across Europe since August that has caused many countries to move back towards tougher restrictions.

"The numbers that we're seeing now are a result of people having returned to normal, everyday life, a return to work," Polish health ministry spokesman Wojciech Andrusiewicz said.

"It's what we're seeing in the streets everyday: more people, more contact," he told the Polish news agency PAP.

The increase brings the total of reported coronavirus cases in the nation of 38 million people to 78,330.

The ministry also reported Saturday 12 new Covid deaths, putting that total at close to 2,300.

In neighbouring Slovakia, a nation of 5.4 million people, the latest figure of 290 new infections brought its total to more than 6,500 cases.

"Now we have a new record. Today, the situation is becoming critical," Slovak Prime Minister Igor Matovic wrote on Facebook.

"However, if we remain responsible, we will live relatively freely despite the pandemic." Lithuania, a Baltic state with a population of 2.8 million, reported its highest daily count as well.

The 99 new infections put the country's total at more than 3,600 cases.

The Czech Republic for its part reported more than 2,100 new cases, a day after registering a record of 3,130 new infections.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Europe Facebook Poland Czech Republic Slovakia Lithuania August Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Suarez unlikely to join Juve because of passport d ..

3 minutes ago

Nigerians elect governor in pandemic's first poll

3 minutes ago

Two children drowned in water tank

3 minutes ago

Revenue officers urged to focus on land management ..

3 minutes ago

Thousands Gather for Anti-Government Protest in Th ..

8 minutes ago

EU needs 'mandatory' migrant solidarity system: co ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.