Eastern European NATO Members, UK Against Security Guarantees Dialogue - Russian Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2021) NATO countries in Eastern Europe and the United Kingdom will make efforts to ensure that there is no dialogue on security guarantees between the alliance and Russia, Russian Ambassador to the UK Andrei Kelin said on Tuesday.

they will undoubtedly make efforts to ensure that there is no conversation (on security guarantees) With Russia," Kelin told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster, adding that the UK will also be against such a dialogue.

Kelin also did not rule out that separate NATO countries may deploy military bases in Ukraine but mentioned that some members understand that it is unacceptable.