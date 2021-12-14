UrduPoint.com

Eastern European NATO Members, UK Against Security Guarantees Dialogue - Russian Diplomat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 05:10 PM

Eastern European NATO Members, UK Against Security Guarantees Dialogue - Russian Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2021) NATO countries in Eastern Europe and the United Kingdom will make efforts to ensure that there is no dialogue on security guarantees between the alliance and Russia, Russian Ambassador to the UK Andrei Kelin said on Tuesday.

"Eastern Europeans ...

they will undoubtedly make efforts to ensure that there is no conversation (on security guarantees) With Russia," Kelin told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster, adding that the UK will also be against such a dialogue.

Kelin also did not rule out that separate NATO countries may deploy military bases in Ukraine but mentioned that some members understand that it is unacceptable.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia Europe Alliance United Kingdom May

Recent Stories

50 new Corona cases confirmed in KP

50 new Corona cases confirmed in KP

7 minutes ago
 DC reviews security, administrative arrangement fo ..

DC reviews security, administrative arrangement for LG elections

7 minutes ago
 Kenyan court suspends mandatory vaccination order

Kenyan court suspends mandatory vaccination order

7 minutes ago
 SBP will announce new monetary policy today

SBP will announce new monetary policy today

23 minutes ago
 SCC becomes first parliament globally to obtain IS ..

SCC becomes first parliament globally to obtain ISO certification for knowledge ..

28 minutes ago
 Lindelof breathing difficulties not Covid related ..

Lindelof breathing difficulties not Covid related - Man Utd

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.