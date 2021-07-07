UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eastern German States Less Affected By Economic Crisis Caused By COVID-19 - Commissioner

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 07:42 PM

Eastern German States Less Affected by Economic Crisis Caused by COVID-19 - Commissioner

The eastern states of Germany were less affected by the crisis caused by COVID-19 because they are less dependent on export, though their economic restoration will be slower, Marco Wanderwitz, the government commissioner for the new federal states, said on Wednesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) The eastern states of Germany were less affected by the crisis caused by COVID-19 because they are less dependent on export, though their economic restoration will be slower, Marco Wanderwitz, the government commissioner for the new Federal states, said on Wednesday.

"The coronavirus made less impact on the new [Eastern] states than the old ones in terms of economy. In 2020, Brandenburg's GDP decrease was 3.2%, this the smallest decrease. Thuringia witnessed the biggest GDP fall - 4.6%, while, for comparison, in the whole of Germany [the fall was] 4.8%. Thus, all new states suffered less from [the pandemic's] economic effects," Wanderwitz said.

This situation was caused by the fact that industry, which depends on export, is mostly located in the western part of the country, the commissioner explained.

He added, however, that the government expects slower economic restoration in the eastern states than in the rest of Germany.

Wanderwitz also said that the eastern regions still have a skeptical and critical attitude to democracy, and a part of their population, which considers themselves as second-class citizens, feel a collective infringement of their interests. The authorities have to continue their work with people in order to prevent social division, the commissioner added.

Germany has so far registered over 3.7 million cases of COVID-19 and 91,118 deaths caused by the disease.

Related Topics

Democracy Germany 2020 All From Government Industry Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid Academy of Scientists offers i ..

20 seconds ago

Pakistan eyes top spot in ICC Cricket World Cup Su ..

10 minutes ago

CTP check over speeding on city roads; 1530 challa ..

3 minutes ago

Country's highest demand, supply achieved at 24,28 ..

3 minutes ago

Russian Foreign Ministry Warns Against Attempts to ..

3 minutes ago

South Korea's Unification Ministry Detected Over 6 ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.