Eastern German States Less Affected by Economic Crisis Caused by COVID-19 - Commissioner

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) The eastern states of Germany were less affected by the crisis caused by COVID-19 because they are less dependent on export, though their economic restoration will be slower, Marco Wanderwitz, the government commissioner for the new Federal states, said on Wednesday.

"The coronavirus made less impact on the new [Eastern] states than the old ones in terms of economy. In 2020, Brandenburg's GDP decrease was 3.2%, this the smallest decrease. Thuringia witnessed the biggest GDP fall - 4.6%, while, for comparison, in the whole of Germany [the fall was] 4.8%. Thus, all new states suffered less from [the pandemic's] economic effects," Wanderwitz said.

This situation was caused by the fact that industry, which depends on export, is mostly located in the western part of the country, the commissioner explained.

He added, however, that the government expects slower economic restoration in the eastern states than in the rest of Germany.

Wanderwitz also said that the eastern regions still have a skeptical and critical attitude to democracy, and a part of their population, which considers themselves as second-class citizens, feel a collective infringement of their interests. The authorities have to continue their work with people in order to prevent social division, the commissioner added.

Germany has so far registered over 3.7 million cases of COVID-19 and 91,118 deaths caused by the disease.