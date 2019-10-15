Eastern Libyan Administration Plans to Send Delegation to Russia - Representative

A delegation from the eastern Libyan government plans to visit Russia soon, and this visit may take place in October, the foreign minister in the Tobruk-based and Libyan National Army-backed government, Abdulhadi Ibrahim Lahweej, told Sputnik

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2019) A delegation from the eastern Libyan government plans to visit Russia soon, and this visit may take place in October , the foreign minister in the Tobruk-based and Libyan National Army-backed government , Abdulhadi Ibrahim Lahweej, told Sputnik.

"We will visit Russia very soon, perhaps, this will happen this month. Russia is a very important state, a member of the UN Security Council. It plays a very important role. We believe Russia can play a very important role [in Libyan settlement," Lahweej said when asked about a possibility of such a visit.

He reiterated the eastern Libyan administration's claim to legitimacy and support for national unity.

"We stand for the unity of the country and against armed groups," the politician added.

Libya is divided between two governments, with the country's eastern half controlled by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar's LNA in cooperation with the authorities in Tobruk, while the western half is headed by the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA).

In April, the LNA launched an offensive to retake Tripoli from forces loyal to the GNA. The latter responded by launching a counteroffensive called Volcano of Rage.

Russia has been supporting Libya's independence and territorial integrity, as well as a stable dialogue between the various Libyan political forces.