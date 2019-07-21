MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2019) The eastern-based Libyan National Army loyal to Khalifa Haftar said Sunday it had downed a drone belonging to the Government of National Accord.

"Air defense forces managed to strike down a Turkish drone belonging to the [GNA] formations in the Ain Zara neighborhood in Tripoli," the army said on Facebook.

Haftar ordered his troops to march on the capital in April to retake it from what he called terrorists. The UN-backed government based there promised to fight back. Hostilities have killed more than a thousand civilians and displaced over 5,500, according to the World Health Organization.