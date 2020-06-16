UrduPoint.com
Eastern Libyan Authorities' Delegation Meets With Russia's Bogdanov In Moscow - Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 11:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) The delegation of eastern Libyan parliament, army and interim government met in Moscow with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov, the head of the external information's department of the eastern-based Libyan authorities told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"The vice president of Libya's House of Representatives, the Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in the Libyan government and the delegate of the Libyan Arab Armed Forces' general staff meet with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov during an official visit," Malik al-Sharif said.

"The Libyan parties declare from Moscow their support for Russia's efforts to implement the ceasefire and return [the Libyan warring sides] to a political track, according to results of the Berlin Conference and the Cairo initiative," he added.

