Eastern Libyan Envoy Slams Erdogan For Acting Like 'Ottoman Sultan'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 25th December 2019 | 05:48 PM

Eastern Libyan Envoy Slams Erdogan for Acting Like 'Ottoman Sultan'

Aref Ali Nayed, an envoy for the eastern-based Libyan government, in an interview with Sputnik on Wednesday, criticized Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for acting like a sultan of the Ottoman Empire, saying that his policies provoked tensions across the editerranean region

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2019) Aref Ali Nayed, an envoy for the eastern-based Libyan government, in an interview with Sputnik on Wednesday, criticized Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for acting like a sultan of the Ottoman Empire, saying that his policies provoked tensions across the editerranean region.

Nayed serves as a personal envoy for Prime Minister Abdullah Thani, who heads the government based in Libya's eastern city of Tobruk, which opposes the Government of National Accord, led by Fayez Sarraj and based in the western city of Tripoli.

"Unfortunately, Erdogan seems to be in a time warp � he thinks that he is Sultan Abdul Hamid and acts like an Ottoman sultan trying to reclaim the Ottoman holdings of the pre-World War I period. This is very dangerous for the entire security balance of the Mediterranean and the region, and it is causing major tensions with various countries, including Egypt, Greece, Cyprus and other nations of the Mediterranean," Nayed said.

The envoy continued by expressing concerns about some of Erdogan's public statements in which the president claimed there were one million Libyans of Turkish origins, evidently referring to their Ottoman origins.

Nayed called these claims a complete insult to Libyans.

"We are all Libyans. We do not distinguish based on race because that is the racism of a bygone period of the 1920s and 1930s. Maybe Erdogan is following [the Turkish Republic's first President Mustafa Kemal] Ataturk's racism but we are not racist in Libya. Arabs, Turks, Tibbu, Tuareg and Amazigh are all equal. Unfortunately, Erdogan is trying to discriminate between Libyans and to basically portray Libyans of Ottoman origins as a fifth column within the country and he is claiming that he is coming to defend them!" Nayed argued.

Critics have repeatedly accused Erdogan of seeking to reclaim the territories that were controlled by the Ottoman Empire before its defeat and dissolution in the wake of World War I. Moreover, the president has faced criticism for tightening his grasp on power inside Turkey, especially since 2018, when a reformation that expanded presidential powers was introduced following a referendum.

