Eastern Libyan Forces Hit Tripoli's Mitiga Airport Killing Turkish Servicemen - Spokesman

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 15th March 2020 | 04:30 PM

Eastern Libyan Forces Hit Tripoli's Mitiga Airport Killing Turkish Servicemen - Spokesman

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2020) The eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA), led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, has attacked Mitiga International Airport in Tripoli killing Turkish servicemen, LNA spokesman Ahmed Mismari said on Sunday.

"Over the last days, we attacked military facilities of the Mitiga airfield in Tripoli. These are targets that do not belong to Misrata groups but to the Turkish armed forces. They were destroyed ” radars, air defense systems. Turkish servicemen were killed as a result of this operation," Mismari said at a press conference in Egypt's Cairo.

According to the spokesman, the LNA is not violating the ceasefire, as it conducts operations only in response to provocations by the forces of the Government of National Accord.

"Clashes in Libya have been underway for 40 hours in order to prevent our enemies to exploit the truce," Mismari argued.

Mismari noted that the LNA attacked the Misrata area, destroying "everything that equates to the Turkish presence," including military storage facilities.

