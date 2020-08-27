Eastern Libyan Foreign Ministry Asks Minsk to Ensure Embassy Staff Security After Attack

The Libyan Foreign Ministry affiliated with the eastern-based authorities asked its Belarusian colleagues to provide security for the embassy staff in Minsk following an attack earlier on Thursday

According to the Libyan charge d'affaires, on Thursday morning, a group of around 30 people linked to the Government of National Accord (GNA) has attacked the Libyan embassy, which represents the GNA's rival power - the eastern-based parliament.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Libyan government sends its best regards to the Foreign Ministry of the friendly Republic of Belarus.

... The ministry urgently asks to protect the embassy's headquarters and Libyan diplomats, including Charge d'Affaires Mohammed Astete and Muhanad Younes Farhat, a diplomatic agent at the embassy, in line with the friendly relations between the two countries," the ministry said in a statement.

According to Astete, the Libyan officials have contacted the Belarusian Foreign Ministry, but the local law enforcement agencies did not take any measures on the matter.