UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eastern Libyan Foreign Ministry Asks Minsk To Ensure Embassy Staff Security After Attack

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 04:21 PM

Eastern Libyan Foreign Ministry Asks Minsk to Ensure Embassy Staff Security After Attack

The Libyan Foreign Ministry affiliated with the eastern-based authorities asked its Belarusian colleagues to provide security for the embassy staff in Minsk following an attack earlier on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) The Libyan Foreign Ministry affiliated with the eastern-based authorities asked its Belarusian colleagues to provide security for the embassy staff in Minsk following an attack earlier on Thursday.

According to the Libyan charge d'affaires, on Thursday morning, a group of around 30 people linked to the Government of National Accord (GNA) has attacked the Libyan embassy, which represents the GNA's rival power - the eastern-based parliament.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Libyan government sends its best regards to the Foreign Ministry of the friendly Republic of Belarus.

... The ministry urgently asks to protect the embassy's headquarters and Libyan diplomats, including Charge d'Affaires Mohammed Astete and Muhanad Younes Farhat, a diplomatic agent at the embassy, in line with the friendly relations between the two countries," the ministry said in a statement.

According to Astete, the Libyan officials have contacted the Belarusian Foreign Ministry, but the local law enforcement agencies did not take any measures on the matter.

Related Topics

Attack Parliament Minsk Belarus Government Best

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid reshuffles boards of Dubai Rac ..

24 minutes ago

UAE went beyond appreciating women to empowering t ..

24 minutes ago

Office of Right to Public Service Commission inaug ..

3 minutes ago

Masks compulsory in all Paris as virus cases rise

3 minutes ago

World community must use all tools to hold India a ..

3 minutes ago

Current torrential rain spell breaks rainfall reco ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.