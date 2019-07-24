Eastern Libyan Government Cannot Discuss Ending Tripoli Offensive - Official

Libya's parallel administration in the east of the country, which is allied with the Libyan National Army (LNA), does not believe it is possible for them to negotiate the end of its military operation in Tripoli since the aim of the operation is to fight terrorist groups

BENGHAZI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2019) Libya's parallel administration in the east of the country, which is allied with the Libyan National Army (LNA), does not believe it is possible for them to negotiate the end of its military operation in Tripoli since the aim of the operation is to fight terrorist groups, Deputy Prime Minister of the Libyan eastern administration, Abdul Salam al-Badri, told Sputnik.

In April, the LNA, led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, launched an offensive to retake Tripoli from forces loyal to the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA). The eastern Libyan forces have already taken a number of settlements under their control on their way to the capital.

"We are fighting for the liberation of Tripoli and other western cities [in Libya] from terrorism. The commander [Haftar] has repeatedly stressed that he is fighting against terrorist forces. It is impossible to conduct any negotiations with terrorist gangs supported by countries sponsoring terrorism," he said.

When asked how long the operation in Tripoli could last and when the LNA troops planned to enter the city center, al-Badri has said that the LNA was doing everything possible to ensure the early success of the operation and to minimize civilian casualties.

"The goal of this campaign has been clear from the very beginning. It is the liberation of all Libyan territory from terrorism, and the army acts in accordance with specific tasks which are to enter Tripoli as soon as possible and minimize civilian losses and damage to civilians," he said.

Libya has been divided into two parts since the overthrow and death of long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. The GNA, headed by Fayez Sarraj in Tripoli, controls the capital and the west, while a parallel administration controls the east.