UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eastern Libyan Government Cannot Discuss Ending Tripoli Offensive - Official

Sumaira FH 50 seconds ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 03:08 PM

Eastern Libyan Government Cannot Discuss Ending Tripoli Offensive - Official

Libya's parallel administration in the east of the country, which is allied with the Libyan National Army (LNA), does not believe it is possible for them to negotiate the end of its military operation in Tripoli since the aim of the operation is to fight terrorist groups

BENGHAZI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2019) Libya's parallel administration in the east of the country, which is allied with the Libyan National Army (LNA), does not believe it is possible for them to negotiate the end of its military operation in Tripoli since the aim of the operation is to fight terrorist groups, Deputy Prime Minister of the Libyan eastern administration, Abdul Salam al-Badri, told Sputnik.

In April, the LNA, led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, launched an offensive to retake Tripoli from forces loyal to the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA). The eastern Libyan forces have already taken a number of settlements under their control on their way to the capital.

"We are fighting for the liberation of Tripoli and other western cities [in Libya] from terrorism. The commander [Haftar] has repeatedly stressed that he is fighting against terrorist forces. It is impossible to conduct any negotiations with terrorist gangs supported by countries sponsoring terrorism," he said.

When asked how long the operation in Tripoli could last and when the LNA troops planned to enter the city center, al-Badri has said that the LNA was doing everything possible to ensure the early success of the operation and to minimize civilian casualties.

"The goal of this campaign has been clear from the very beginning. It is the liberation of all Libyan territory from terrorism, and the army acts in accordance with specific tasks which are to enter Tripoli as soon as possible and minimize civilian losses and damage to civilians," he said.

Libya has been divided into two parts since the overthrow and death of long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. The GNA, headed by Fayez Sarraj in Tripoli, controls the capital and the west, while a parallel administration controls the east.

Related Topics

Terrorist Prime Minister Army Tripoli Libya April All From Government

Recent Stories

This is how British PM Boris Johnson is connected ..

8 minutes ago

Hoeness to step down as Bayern president: reports

53 seconds ago

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

54 seconds ago

Girl injured in cylinder blast in Faisalabad

56 seconds ago

Trains slowed down as temperature records tumble i ..

59 seconds ago

Trump doesn’t make things up: US rejects Indian ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.