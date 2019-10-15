Eastern Libyan Government Official Rules Out Peace Talks Before Disarmament

The foreign policy chief in Libya's eastern administration said Tuesday there could be no talk of political reconciliation until militants in Tripoli disarmed

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2019) The foreign policy chief in Libya 's eastern administration said Tuesday there could be no talk of political reconciliation until militants in Tripoli disarmed.

The Benghazi-based government is aligned with General Khalifa Haftar who ordered his army in April to march on the capital, held by the UN-backed government of Fayez Sarraj, and seize it from what he said were "terrorists."

"There's been a lot of talk of political reconciliation ... But who is our partner? There is no one to talk to only terrorists and armed groups," Abdulhadi Ibrahim Lahweej told reporters in Brussels.

He said the aim of the Haftar army's operation was to "free the capital from armed formations and terrorists, stop human trafficking and protect the borders."

Militants controlling Tripoli would have to disarm before all Libyans could sit down at the negotiating table, the official added. Only then could Libya transition to a "democracy that will be on friendly terms with its neighbors."