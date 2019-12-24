(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Aref Ali Nayed, an envoy for the eastern Libyan government, has told Sputnik that he met on Tuesday with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov to discuss the situation in Libya and recent agreements between the rival Tripoli-based government and Turkey

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2019) Aref Ali Nayed, an envoy for the eastern Libyan government , has told Sputnik that he met on Tuesday with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov to discuss the situation in Libya and recent agreements between the rival Tripoli-based government and Turkey

Nayed serves as a personal envoy for Prime Minister Abdullah Thani, who heads the Tobruk-based government. The Tripoli-based Government of National Accord, which is led by Fayez Sarraj, has meanwhile recently signed agreements on a new maritime border and defense cooperation with Turkey, which met a controversial international reaction.

"I am here on a trip to discuss with our Russian counterparts the current situation in Libya. I met with His Excellency Mikhail Bogdanov, the personal representative of President [Vladimir] Putin in the middle East and a deputy foreign minister, plus some of the experts on Libya at the Foreign Ministry," Nayed said.

"I came on an urgent basis in order to address the emerging crisis caused by the illegal signing of agreements between Turkey and Sarraj's Presidential Council and the so-called Government of National Accord," the envoy added.

He explained that his main goal was to "make sure that we are on the same page with Russia, that Russia also opposes these illegal agreements."

"I am very glad that Russia is taking a stance of not agreeing with the agreements that [Turkish President Recep Tayyip] Erdogan signed with Sarraj and is taking a firm stance of saying that these are illegal agreements. The main reason for my visit here was to consolidate that positioning and make sure that we are aligned together vis-a-vis these agreements between Turkey and Sarraj. And I'm quite satisfied with what I have heard from our Russian colleagues and will fly back to my leadership to report on the visit," Nayed said.