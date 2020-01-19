UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eastern Libyan Gov't Pledges To Fight Terrorism, Prevent Turkish Intervention - Speaker

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 19th January 2020 | 04:50 PM

Eastern Libyan Gov't Pledges to Fight Terrorism, Prevent Turkish Intervention - Speaker

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2020) Libya's ongoing civil war will not end until terrorist and extremist groups in the country have been completely defeated and the Libyan people will not allow military intervention from Turkey or any other foreign power, Aguila Saleh, the speaker of Libya's eastern-based parliament, said on Sunday.

"The Libyan people will not compromise and will not allow Turkey or any other power to intervene in Libya's domestic affairs ... Our war against terrorism and extremism continues until all armed groups are expelled and the entire country of Libya has been liberated," Saleh said during a meeting with eastern Libyan tribal leaders, as quoted by the Libyan news portal Akhbar Libya.

Saleh has returned to Libya after being part of the Libyan National Army (LNA) delegation, alongside leader Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, that visited Moscow for peace talks on January 13. The speaker criticized the UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA), led by Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj for the failure to reach a deal.

"It was not the Russian side that did not succeed, but instead the Government of National Accord and Turkey who failed to reach a final agreement," Saleh remarked, as quoted by the portal.

The speaker also praised the role of Egypt, and the country's president Abdel Fattah Sisi, in seeking to resolve Libya's ongoing conflict.

"Egypt and the Egyptian people take a constructive position and support the legitimate side in the Libyan conflict," Saleh stated, as quoted by the portal.

Libya has been torn apart between the two rival administrations since 2011, when its long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown and killed. The LNA currently controls the majority of territory in Libya's eastern regions, while the Tripoli-based GNA has a foothold in the country's west.

On Sunday, representatives from a number of countries and organizations, including Russia, the US, Turkey, Egypt, European Union and United Nations will meet in Berlin to find solutions to the conflict in the North African country. The Berlin conference follows the intra-Libyan talks in Moscow that took place last week, mediated by Russia and Turkey.

Related Topics

Terrorist Prime Minister Army United Nations Moscow Russia Turkey Parliament Egypt European Union Berlin Libya January Sunday All From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

OPEC decreased production by 2 million barrels per ..

6 minutes ago

Sharjah real estate transactions reached AED24.2 b ..

36 minutes ago

UAE allocates US$20 million to Arab Gulf Programme ..

51 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed approves DFF’s three-year st ..

1 hour ago

We must collaborate, commit to take action to reso ..

2 hours ago

4th International Rain Enhancement Forum kicks off ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.