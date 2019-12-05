(@FahadShabbir)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2019) Libya's Interim Government considers the military agreement signed by Libya's UN-backed western Government of National Accord (GNA) and Turkey as constitutionally invalid, stressing that this deal will have serious consequences if it enters into force, Abdullah al-Thani, head of the east-based government, said in an interview with Sputnik.

On November 27, Turkey and the internationally recognized Libyan government signed a memorandum that set a new maritime border between them, which runs through a zone in the Mediterranean that Greece and Cyprus claim as their own. Both Greece and Cyprus have criticized Turkey for its drilling activity in the Cyprus-claimed waters.

"As a matter of law, this security agreement is constitutionally null and void, as it has not been approved by the legitimate parliament, [Libya's House of Representatives]. Nothing gives the prime minister [of the western government Fayez Sarraj] the right to sign such an agreement outside the state, and therefore it does not mean anything," al-Thani said.

He stressed that the GNA-Turkish agreement was opposed not only by the local authorities, but foreign countries, such as Egypt, Greece and Cyprus as well.

"Certainly, this cooperation deal will have serious consequences. If it enters into force, it will be problematic," al-Thani added.