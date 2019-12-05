UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eastern Libyan Gov't Sees Military Deal Between Ankara, Tripoli Constitutionally Invalid

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 02:11 PM

Eastern Libyan Gov't Sees Military Deal Between Ankara, Tripoli Constitutionally Invalid

Libya's Interim Government considers the military agreement signed by Libya's UN-backed western Government of National Accord (GNA) and Turkey as constitutionally invalid, stressing that this deal will have serious consequences if it enters into force, Abdullah al-Thani, head of the east-based government, said in an interview with Sputnik

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2019) Libya's Interim Government considers the military agreement signed by Libya's UN-backed western Government of National Accord (GNA) and Turkey as constitutionally invalid, stressing that this deal will have serious consequences if it enters into force, Abdullah al-Thani, head of the east-based government, said in an interview with Sputnik.

On November 27, Turkey and the internationally recognized Libyan government signed a memorandum that set a new maritime border between them, which runs through a zone in the Mediterranean that Greece and Cyprus claim as their own. Both Greece and Cyprus have criticized Turkey for its drilling activity in the Cyprus-claimed waters.

"As a matter of law, this security agreement is constitutionally null and void, as it has not been approved by the legitimate parliament, [Libya's House of Representatives]. Nothing gives the prime minister [of the western government Fayez Sarraj] the right to sign such an agreement outside the state, and therefore it does not mean anything," al-Thani said.

He stressed that the GNA-Turkish agreement was opposed not only by the local authorities, but foreign countries, such as Egypt, Greece and Cyprus as well.

"Certainly, this cooperation deal will have serious consequences. If it enters into force, it will be problematic," al-Thani added.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Turkey Parliament Egypt Cyprus Libya Greece November Border Government Agreement

Recent Stories

DC visit under construction girls school

17 seconds ago

Govt to establish Women Bazar at Quetta

18 seconds ago

Rights Watchdog Urges Brazil to Do More to Protect ..

20 seconds ago

Road accident claims one life in Sialkot

22 seconds ago

Sadaqat criticizes opposition's behavior: Pakistan ..

24 seconds ago

Hong Kong stocks end with healthy gains

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.