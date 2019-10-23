The east-based Libyan government plans to make a diplomatic tour to European countries soon as part of efforts to promote its viewpoint on the country's civil war and garner international support for Khalifa Haftar's Libyan National Army (LNA), the foreign minister in the Tobruk government told Sputnik on Wednesday

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2019) The east-based Libyan government plans to make a diplomatic tour to European countries soon as part of efforts to promote its viewpoint on the country's civil war and garner international support for Khalifa Haftar's Libyan National Army (LNA), the foreign minister in the Tobruk government told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"We are in contact with a large number of countries and we practice all forms of diplomacy ... and our goal is not to compete with anyone, our goal is to transmit the truth of the situation in Tripoli ... and gradually the world is beginning to understand," Abdul Hadi Al-Hweij, said on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa summit in the Russian city of Sochi.

According to Hweij, he has already visited Brussels where he spoke on behalf of Haftar with the European Parliament. Following the summit in Sochi, he plans to visit other "important European capitals to further drive" the viewpoint of the east-based Libyan government.

Libya has been torn apart between the two rival administrations since 2011, when its long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown and killed. The eastern part of the country is now governed by the parliament, backed by the LNA and located in Tobruk. The UN-backed Government of National Accord, headed by Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj, operates in the country's west and is headquartered in Tripoli.

The situation in Libya deteriorated this April when the LNA began an offensive on Tripoli, prompting the GNA to start a counteroperation.

The Russia-Africa Summit and Economic Forum, co-chaired by the presidents of Russia and Egypt, opened in the Russian resort city of Sochi earlier in the day.