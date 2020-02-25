UrduPoint.com
Eastern Libyan Parliament Bows Out Of Geneva Talks On Political Settlement - Spokesman

Tue 25th February 2020

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2020) The Tobruk-based parliament in Libya's east, led by Aguila Saleh Issa, is suspending its participation in talks on the Libyan crisis settlement in Geneva, parliament's spokesman Abdullah Balik told Sputnik on Monday.

"The parliament suspends its participation until the UN [Support Mission in Libya] provides an official response to the parliament's requests, ensures that all 13 members of the parliament's negotiation committee participate in the talks, and provides agenda for negotiations in Geneva," Balik said.

Saleh Issa said on February 16 that the parliament would participate in the political track of the talks in Geneva, noting that UN Libya envoy Ghassan Salame had confirmed the parliament's right to independently form the delegation representing Tobruk at the talks.

On Sunday, the Tobruk parliament announced its 13 delegates for the Geneva talks, planned for this Wednesday. Meanwhile, according to the Libyan Alwasat newspaper, the UN mission agreed to only eight members of the Tobruk commission, which stirred discontent among the parliamentarians.

Libya has been torn apart between the UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) and the rival Libyan National Army (LNA) for years since the overthrow and assassination of its longtime leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. Tensions escalated last year after the LNA began its operation to retake the GNA-held capital of Tripoli.

