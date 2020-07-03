UrduPoint.com
Eastern Libyan Parliament Head Lauds Russia's Role In Peace Process

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 06:00 PM

Eastern Libyan Parliament Head Lauds Russia's Role in Peace Process

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2020) The president of the Tobruk-based Libyan parliament, Aguila Saleh, praised Russia on Friday for acting as an unbiased mediator and thanked it for its efforts to end fighting in Libya.

"We ... noted the Russian diplomacy's political openness to all actors in international relations, including the Arab and Islamic world. This makes your country an acceptable and effective mediator in solving international crises," he said in Moscow.

Saleh came to Russia on Friday for talks with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

He thanked his host for his prompt response to a peace initiative that was announced in Cairo last month after Saleh's meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi.

Saleh reiterated that the eastern Libyan authority saw no military way out of the crisis after Turkey, which backs its rival, urged the Government of National Accord to attack the strategic city of Sirte. The port is controlled by eastern-based forces loyal to commander Khalifa Haftar.

More Stories From World

