Eastern Libyan Parliament Sets Conditions for Participation in Geneva Talks

BENGHAZI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2020) The Libyan House of Representatives, the parliament allied with eastern military commander Khalifa Haftar, has outlined five conditions for its participation in the Geneva talks, moderated by UN Libya envoy Ghassan Salame, parliament spokesman Abdullah Bhelig said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, Salame said that talks on the political track of Libyan settlement could begin two weeks from now, possibly in Geneva.

"Firstly, the delegates of the House of Representatives should be elected by the House in the parliament [building] and the [list] handed over by the head of the House of Representatives. Secondly, the list of 14 members should be transferred to the House of Representatives. Third, the task of the committee on dialogue, its time frame and mechanisms of its work should be clearly defined," the statement read.

Bhelig added that the Libyan government could be formed only after the House of Representatives' approval and that the number of parliamentarian delegates and the advisory council's representatives should not be equal.

On January 19, Berlin hosted an international conference on Libyan reconciliation that was attended by 16 states and entities, including Turkey, Russia and the United States. The conference resulted in a joint communique in which the signatories pledged to refrain from aiding either of the warring parties and observe the arms embargo on Libya.

Libya has been torn apart between the internationally recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) of Fayez Sarraj and the rival Libyan National Army (LNA) of Haftar since 2011 following the ouster and assassination of then-Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi. Tensions escalated last year after the LNA began its operation to retake the GNA-held capital of Tripoli.