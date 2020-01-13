CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2020) The head of the Libyan National Army (LNA), Marshal Khalifa Haftar, has arrived in Moscow, where he could hold talks with Prime Minister of the Government of National Accord (GNA) of Libya Fayez Sarraj, a Libyan informed source told Sputnik.

According to the source, Sarraj will arrive in Moscow on Monday.

"Khalifa Haftar has already arrived in Moscow. Sarraj will arrive there on Monday. They are expected to have negotiations in Moscow," the source added.

The latest Russia-Turkey brokered ceasefire came into effect at midnight on Sunday.

The GNA has accused the LNA of breaching the ceasefire minutes after it came into force, but Turkey later stated that the truce was generally being observed.

LNA has besieged the GNA seat of Tripoli for almost a year. In recent bouts of fighting, Haftar's forces have advanced to the outskirts of the capital and have also taken the town of Sirte in central coastal Libya. The LNA supports eastern Libya's Tobruk-based parliament, which rivals the internationally recognized GNA.