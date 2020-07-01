Eastern Mediterranean at 'Critical Threshold,' Faces Risk of More COVID-19 Cases - WHO

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2020) The Eastern Mediterranean region is at a "critical threshold" as some countries are easing restrictions previously introduced to suppress transmission of COVID-19, and there is "real risk" of more new cases in the region, Dr. Ahmed Al-Mandhari, the World Health Organization's (WHO) regional director, said on Wednesday.

"We are at a critical threshold in our region. Today some countries are beginning to ease restrictions but there's a real risk that we will see further increasing cases even in countries with the situation seems to be stabilizing," Al-Mandhari told a virtual briefing.

According to the official, all countries in the region are now experiencing either cluster or community transmission, while three countries ” Iran, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan ” account for 60 percent of all cases reported in the Eastern Mediterranean. At the same time, almost 87 percent of all deaths are reported from five countries ” Iran, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Pakistan.

"Half of all countries in the region face humanitarian emergencies as well.

Millions of people live in camps or camp-like settings. Health systems are devastated by years of war and health workers and medicines are in very short supply. Humanitarian access to people in non-government controlled areas is still limited and people are simply dying of diseases that are easily treatable under normal conditions. These are avoidable deaths. And now COVID-19 has engulfed the region making things worse," Al-Mandhari said.

The official noted that COVID-19 "has been slower to take off in conflict-affected countries."

"This is in part due to problems with testing and reporting more than anything else, and we are working under the assumption that it is widespread. Despite challenges, we need to strengthen our ability to test in those regions and our response," Al-Mandhari said.

According to WHO data, the Eastern Mediterranean region accounts for more than 1,077,700 cases of COVID-19 and almost 25,000 associated deaths. The global tally has surpassed 10 million cases and 500,000 deaths.