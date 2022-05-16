Gas from the East Mediterranean can become an alternative to Russian supplies for the European Union, and Ankara is ready to be part of this process, Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Monday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2022) Gas from the East Mediterranean can become an alternative to Russian supplies for the European Union, and Ankara is ready to be part of this process, Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Monday.

In an interview with Reuters, the spokesman said that gas from the East Mediterranean could be an alternative energy source for the EU, which wants to reduce its dependence on Russian gas, adding that Turkey is ready to help in this regard.