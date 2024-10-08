Eastern Region Governor launches ‘Response 15’ Drill

(@FahadShabbir)

Dammam, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) Governor of the Eastern Region Prince Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz launched on Tuesday the operational drill “Response 15”, entailing response to oil spills, carried out to ensure the highest levels of preparedness to address potential marine pollution along the Kingdom's shores, in line with the national plan for combating oil pollution.

Attending the launch were National Center for Environmental Compliance CEO Ali Al-Ghamdi and several other officials from the center.

Prince Saud also launched the Marine Operations For Environmental Services (SAIL) vehicle, which monitors the marine environment using advanced technology, such as drones connected to the vehicle and divers to assess environmental impact.

Prince Saud was briefed on the drill, and on the roles of the participating entities. He praised the wise leadership's support for environmental efforts, which reflects its commitment to people and their assets, as well as the vital role it plays in preserving the nation's resources, ensuring social stability, and fostering economic growth, all objectives of the National Environment Strategy for the Eastern Region and other regions of the Kingdom as well.

Over 50 public and private entities took part in the exercise.