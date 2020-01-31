UrduPoint.com
Eastern Romania Hit By 5.2 Magnitude Earthquake - Scientists

Faizan Hashmi 20 seconds ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 08:20 AM

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) The eastern Romanian county of Vrancea was hit on Friday by a 5.2 magnitude earthquake, the National Institute for Earth Physics said.

The tremor was recorded at 01:26 GMT, with the epicenter located at the depth of 140 kilometers (about 90 miles).

The earthquake was felt in the Romanian capital of Bucharest and neighboring Moldova. There are no reports about any victims or damage.

The Vrancea earthquake zone, which is located on the border between the Moesian platform and the Transylvanian Basin of the Eurasian tectonic plate, is one of the most active seismic areas in Europe.

The seismic processes, which cause powerful earthquakes in the area, are still subject to scientific debates.

The most powerful earthquake - with a 7.7 magnitude - in the Vrancea zone took place on November 10, 1940, and left some 1,000 people dead. Another 7.4 magnitude earthquake hit the area on March 4, 1977, killing 1,578 people. The 1977 seismic event was felt in many European countries, including the Soviet Union, whose capital of Moscow faced some 4.0 magnitude tremors.

