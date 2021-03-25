UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eastern Russian Ebeko Volcano Emits Column Of Ash 1.2 Mile High - Officials

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 04:49 PM

Eastern Russian Ebeko Volcano Emits Column of Ash 1.2 Mile High - Officials

Ebeko volcano, located in on the Kuril Islands, Russia, has spewed ash plume about 2 kilometers (1.2 mile) high, the Russian emergency aid agency EMERCOM said on Thursday

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) Ebeko volcano, located in on the Kuril Islands, Russia, has spewed ash plume about 2 kilometers (1.2 mile) high, the Russian emergency aid agency EMERCOM said on Thursday.

"On March 25 afternoon, the Control Centre in Critical Situations of EMERCOM Main Office for the Sakhalin Region has received the information that Ebeko volcano ejected the ash plume up for 2 kilometers.

The plume spread in a northerly direction for a distance of up to 5 kilometers," the statement said.

Regular volcanic emissions have been occurring at Ebeko since October 2016. The record was registered in August 2018, when the ash plume rose 6 kilometers up from a new volcanic vent that appeared in 2017.

Ebeko volcano is located on the northern end of Paramushir Island. Its height is 1,156 meters (3,793 feet).

Related Topics

Russia March August October 2017 2016 2018 From

Recent Stories

Pakistani stars recall the 1992 World Cup glory

19 minutes ago

‘Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu Championship’ ..

22 minutes ago

Ministry of Health organises scientific webinar to ..

22 minutes ago

UNHCR, International Islamic Fiqh Academy sign MoU ..

22 minutes ago

Tokyo stocks advance in morning as oversold shares ..

3 minutes ago

Three arrested, bikes recovered in sargodha

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.