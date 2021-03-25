Eastern Russian Ebeko Volcano Emits Column of Ash 1.2 Mile High - Officials

Ebeko volcano, located in on the Kuril Islands, Russia, has spewed ash plume about 2 kilometers (1.2 mile) high, the Russian emergency aid agency EMERCOM said on Thursday

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) Ebeko volcano, located in on the Kuril Islands, Russia, has spewed ash plume about 2 kilometers (1.2 mile) high, the Russian emergency aid agency EMERCOM said on Thursday.

"On March 25 afternoon, the Control Centre in Critical Situations of EMERCOM Main Office for the Sakhalin Region has received the information that Ebeko volcano ejected the ash plume up for 2 kilometers.

The plume spread in a northerly direction for a distance of up to 5 kilometers," the statement said.

Regular volcanic emissions have been occurring at Ebeko since October 2016. The record was registered in August 2018, when the ash plume rose 6 kilometers up from a new volcanic vent that appeared in 2017.

Ebeko volcano is located on the northern end of Paramushir Island. Its height is 1,156 meters (3,793 feet).