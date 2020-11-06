Eastern Sudanese Province Closes Border With Ethiopia Amid Unrest in Tigray - State Media

Authorities in the eastern Sudanese province of Kassala have announced the closure of a border with Ethiopia in light of security tensions in the latter's northern Tigray region, the state-owned SUNA news agency reported, citing the acting governor of Kassala, Fathal-Rahman Al-Amin

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) Authorities in the eastern Sudanese province of Kassala have announced the closure of a border with Ethiopia in light of security tensions in the latter's northern Tigray region, the state-owned SUNA news agency reported, citing the acting governor of Kassala, Fathal-Rahman Al-Amin.

On Wednesday, the Ethiopian government accused the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), the ruling party in the region, of attacking a local military base. Ensuing clashes led to multiple casualties on both sides. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed later mobilized the army to confront the defiant region's authorities.

The border closure came into force on Thursday and will last until further notice, the agency reported.

The governor said that he would inspect the situation in the area of Wad al Hulaywah, which is adjacent to Ethiopia, and take the necessary measures there in connection with the matter.

Al-Amin stressed that the Sudanese authorities would not allow any armed individuals and groups to enter Kassala.

A special commission will be formed to formulate a strategy on how to work with civilians, who may seek a refuge in Sudan due to the conflict, according to the governor.

The TPLF is in opposition to the incumbent government. In September, it asked the cabinet to hold local elections, which were earlier postponed over the COVID-19 pandemic. After getting a rejection, the party organized elections on its own which the central government never recognized as legitimate.

In the wake of the current confrontation in the north, the office of the prime minister announced a state of emergency in Tigray for a six-month period in light of "illegal and violent activities endangering the constitution and constitutional order."

The regional authorities have banned all flights in Ethiopia's airspace amid the unrest.